Alex Rodriguez is a happy man as he is engaged to songstress/actress/fashionista Jennifer Lopez. Their families are so close that both their kids get along really well. But does JLo get along well with A-Rod's ex-wife, Cynthia? A source has revealed to HollywoodLife that the two ladies get along really well!

"It makes Alex extremely happy and fulfilled to see how incredibly Jen and Cynthia get along with each other," explains the source and further adds, "It made his day to have his whole family celebrating together for his daughter's special day. Alex has a fantastic relationship with Jen's ex Marc, which is so important to him because he loves her kids as much as he loves her and wants to have a healthy relationship with their father, too."

Such a delight to learn that things are going well for Jennifer and Alex! Interestingly, Jennifer's ex, Marc Anthony and Alex also seem to get along really well. In a video shared by Lopez, Alex and Marc were seen sitting next to each other and watching Max's school recital. Funny thing was, at the recital, they even colour coordinated their ensembles as booth the men wore white shirts with denim.

The source further told HollywoodLife, "One of the things Alex cherishes and respects so much about Jen is that she understands how to co-parent responsibly and has a great relationship with Marc, just like he has formed with Cynthia," and added, "Her kids are the most important thing and she always makes it a priority to put their needs first which includes getting along well with their dad."

The couple got engaged earlier this year. However, they have not set a date to tie the knot yet. From the looks of all the hush-hush wedding parade that has taken over Hollywood, we assume that perhaps even this couple will choose to have an intimate wedding ceremony with just their close friends and family.