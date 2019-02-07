Jennifer Lawrence reportedly announced her engagement to Cooke Maroney and apparently a day after the newly engaged couple was spotted returning to Jennifer's apartment after a night out on the town.

Apparently, Jennifer and Cooke sparked engagement rumours after the actress was seen with a gold band on her wedding finger, with the jewel seemingly turned inward, after dinner at Raoul's.

Reportedly the actress was seen showing off a 'giant rock' on her finger as she enjoyed dinner with her friends. A source who witnessed the scene told PageSix the two and their pals were definitely celebrating something.

'It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it,' said the source.

'The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.'

Jennifer Lawrence has been dating Cooke Maroney for a couple of months. So the engagement seems quite sudden. Some would even call it a shotgun engagement. Jennifer Lawrence has dated quite a few high-profile stars in Hollywood, the most recent being director, Darren Aronofsky. She has also been linked to Chris Martin and had a long relationship with Nicolas Hoult. Cooke Maroney by comparison is not a famous Hollywood celebrity. And we think Jennifer Lawrence wanted it that way.

The couple was apparently out celebrating their engagement. After all those big stars, maybe the actress found love in a non-celebrity. We have to say they do look adorable together and so much in love. We wish Jennifer well.