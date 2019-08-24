Jennifer Lawrence has confessed to being a fan of reality TV and as such, she has opinions on the people that are a part of reality TV. In fact, Jennifer Lawrence was so vocal about her opinions that she started a feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

The Red Sparrow actress apparently discussed Vanderpump Rules, one of her favourite shows, with WWHL host Andy Cohen. When asked about Kent's friendship with the other Vanderpump stars, Lawrence said: 'Lala's trying so hard to be nice and then she's like crying to her mom and then she's like a total b-tch ... I'm like, 'B-tch you's a c-nt.'

According to TooFab, Lala replied: 'Yeah, I think she's that type of chick.'

She continued: 'Well, here's the thing. Now any time you bring her up, like, I'm going to have nothing nice to say about her. I'm going say that she sucked everyone's d--ks to get to where she is.'

The comment was not well received and Lala Kent went on the offensive, calling out Jennifer Lawrence and saying not so nice things about her.

'I'm going to say that her hair sucks, her face is a little too pudgy, like she needs to stop the drinking, you know?'

Lala described the actress as a 'gross human being', and added: 'Congratulations on two failed films in a row.' However, Jennifer Lawrence and Lala Kent seemed to have buried the hatchet after Lawrence apologized through email. Jennifer Lawrence is currently engaged to be married. Jennifer Lawrence recently appeared in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.