Jennifer Garner seems to be moving on from Ben Affleck at long last. It is being reported that Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been dating for at least six months.

Apparently, the Alias actress and the burger CEO were spotted in a public display of affection. Reportedly the lovebirds were arm in arm during a warm hug at the Farm Shop in LA's Brentwood Country Mart mall where they had a breakfast date and held each other tight inside the upscale restaurant that serves eggs and waffles in a relaxed country setting.

Reportedly for the most part, the couple have spent much of their time together at the actress' $17.6 million Pacific Palisades home.

Apparently, they were photographed a couple of weeks ago on the balcony of a home in the area talking and tenderly embracing each other.

'Jen is extremely happy,' a source told HollywoodLife. 'What she really loves about him is he's normal and not in the industry. It makes her feel so good to just be with a regular, normal guy in a normal relationship.'

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split years ago, but they still remain good friends and have a cordial relationship for the sake of their kids. But even after their split, their friendship and being parents has kind of kept them from truly moving on from each other. But it seems like Jennifer has finally found someone. But it doesn't look like Ben Affleck will be completely cut from her life as he is the father of her children. But it seems like both Ben and Jennifer will finally be in a place where they can look back on their relationship with fond memories. You can check out the pic here: