Jennifer Garner has finally found true love after parting ways with former husband, Ben Affleck. The Peppermint star is said to be getting more and more serious with her boyfriend, John Miller.

According to a report in Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer is spending less time with Ben. A source said: "Jen feels so lucky to have met John and their relationship only continues to grow. They both wanted to take it slow, but it has gotten serious and they couldn't be happier."

Jennifer has three children with Ben - Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Meanwhile, John was previously married to Caroline Campbell, a concert violinist. The two reportedly split in 2014 after nine years of marriage. He has two children from previous relationships.

"John's been at their Palisades house so much lately. They all [John, Jen and their kids] stay up late playing board games," the insider added.

"[Garner and Miller are] in a true honeymoon phase in their relationship and while they've spoken about a future together, neither of them are ready to plan a wedding or get engaged. Jen has no interest in jumping into marriage quickly. She only just solidified her divorce so right now she just loves all their time together," the source went on.

"Jen is trying to move on and has built a healthy foundation with John. They enjoy their time together and that's helped Jen put things into perspective. She is at a very healthy point in her life. She adores her kids and her career and has fallen in love with a man who is supportive and loving to both her and the kids," the insider said.

Recently, Jennifer was spotted with John, having a good time together. In the images released by the Daily Mail, the romantic date happened on a balcony at a home in the Pacific Palisades on 22 December. In the pictures, Jennifer is seen cosying to John and even kisses his shoulder.