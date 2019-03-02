Jennifer Garner is reportedly having no problem between co-parenting with Ben Affleck and managing her love life with John Miller. The Peppermint star is in a romantic relationship with the businessman since October 2018.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Things are working well for Jen with John because he is patient with her and not too demanding of her time."

"He has kids too, so he gets it that her family comes first, and she respects his space too. John also has a great attitude and respect for Ben who is very present in Jen and the kid's lives. Overall, Jen and John are getting along great and have found room for their families and each other," the insider added.

Jennifer has three children with Ben - Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Meanwhile, John was previously married to Caroline Campbell, a concert violinist. The two reportedly split in 2014 after nine years of marriage. He has two children from previous relationships.

The Batman actor and Jennifer announced that they are splitting in June 2015, a day after celebrating their tenth anniversary. Following the Argo actor's recent rehab stint, they finalised their divorce.

Previously, The Miracles From Heaven actress had opened up about her marriage's end in Vanity Fair's March 2016 issue. She said: "I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision."

"I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had," she added. "He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."