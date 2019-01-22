Jennifer Aniston has reportedly moved on completely from former husband Brad Pitt. The Friends star is apparently not bothered about dating rumors surrounding him, anymore.

Pitt was recently romantically linked to Charlize Theron. According to Hollywood Life, Jennifer is focusing on her career right now. A source said: "Jen isn't bothered at all by the recent speculation going around that Brad could be dating Charlize Theron."

"She's moved on and not focusing or paying attention to any of it. She's very busy working on herself and her new TV project. For Jen, Brad is a thing of a past and whatever he does in his life now it's his choice," the insider added. "She's in a pretty good place herself right now and isn't focusing really on anything but herself and her work."

"Jen is not jealous at all about Brad possibly dating Charlize. She tries to ignore the rumors and has worked hard to get over Brad...their love ended a long time ago," the source added.

The Just Go With It star and the Fury actor who were married between 2000 and 2005, split when he fell for Angelina Jolie on the set of the film Mr And Mrs Smith. Brad never had any kids with Aniston.

During an interview with Elle, the 49-year-old actress shared her views about her relationships. She shared: "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

"Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don't know how naturally that comes to me," she said. "Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership — how that child comes in ... or doesn't? And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to."