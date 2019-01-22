Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are not dating, despite rumours. The Devil's Advocate star is the latest actress to be romantically linked with the 55-year-old actor, after his split with Angelina Jolie.

Many publications reported that Pitt and the 43-year-old actress are in a relationship after spending time together last year. However, the two are just friends and recently worked together on a photoshoot for Breitling watches.

A source told ET: "Brad and Charlize have known each other for years and recently became even better friends after working together."

"They enjoy each other's company and connect on many levels. Brad and Charlize have a lot of mutual friends and share their love of acting, but neither of them are ready for a serious relationship right now," the insider added.

"They are both very single at the moment so it's no surprise people are talking romance. They truly would make a Hollywood power couple, but at this point, they're friends," the source went on.

In 2017, during an interview with Howard Stern, Charlize had opened up about the struggles of dating in Hollywood. She said: "I wish I could meet people outside of my industry. That's my problem. I watch documentaries about adventures and I'm like, 'I want to be with somebody like that who can climb a f**king mountain.'"

Adding on, Sean Penn's former girlfriend, who has two adopted children - Jackson and August, also revealed how motherhood affected her dating life. She shared: "Once you have children, that's who you are. There's no way around that. That's who I am. Once I had my kids, the first two years you're so — you turn into such a mom. Your body almost switches off. I had no desire to date or anything."