Jennifer Aniston is going all out with her "Friends" reunions ahead of the debut of her new show. Reportedly, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon just delivered the 'Friends' content we've all been waiting for! They recreated an iconic scene when they played sisters on the show!

Apparently, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston brought on the nostalgia during a recent interview, where they relived their Friends days. It is known that back in 2000, Reese appeared on a few episodes of the hit show as Jill — the sister of Jennifer's character, Rachel Green.

Though Reese Witherspoon was supposed to be the good sister, she tried to ruin Rachel's life. Witherspoon's character tries to seduce Ross but isn't successful. And fans all over the world heaved a sigh of relief. Ross is meant to be with Rachel and Jill would have just messed that up.

During an interview, when Reese and Jennifer were tasked with remembering flashback photo moments between them, Access pulled out a photo from that memorable scene. After the leading ladies had a sweet moment of remembrance, they recreated the scene!

"Is this where you say the line that you love so much?" Jennifer asked, to which Reese replied, "This is, well, we can say the line. Do you remember your line?" That's when Jennifer was stumped as to what the line was. In her defense, she had a lot more Friends lines to remember back then. So, Reese helped her out and whispered the line in her ear. "I say, 'You can't have Ross,'" Jennifer said, reenacting Rachel. Portraying Jill, Reese sassily replied, "Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is dairy."

The pair do seem like sisters in real life too. Reese loved the moment so much that she shared their recreation of the scene on her Instagram. "One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favorite lines from #FRIENDS!", she captioned the video, adding the hashtag, "theGreenSisters."

And, Oprah even commented: "This is the Friends content we DESERVE!" We'll leave that there.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will be appearing in the new Apple TV series, "The Morning Show" and we hope that we get many more memorable moments from the two stars. You can check out the video here: