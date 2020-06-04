Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household with her portrayal of Rachel in American TV show Friends, has been doing her bit to support people who have been suffering from novel coronavirus. And this time around, the actress has now put her 25-year-old nude portrait on auctioned to raise funds for COVID-19.

Sharing a behind the scenes video and her nude portrait, Jennifer wrote on Instagram, "My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief... 100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. Link in my bio to learn more about the auction. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this ❤️ #radart4aid."

In the black and white picture, the 51-year-old actress can be seen seated with her legs crossed in front and her hands resting on her knees.

In April, Jennifer had joined hands with TV host Jimmy Kimmel to give a nurse from Utah and each member of her team a $10K-food delivery gift card.

Kimmel was filming his late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from his home during self-isolation amid the global COVID-19 crisis, and on April 2 he helped Aniston spread some joy to one fan, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Jennifer Aniston gifts COVID-affected nurse $10K food delivery card

Appearing on the show via video link, the "FRIENDS" star shared about being stuck at home had been a challenge, after spending the past three weeks in isolation.

In the final segment of her appearance, the star helped surprise a fan named Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse in Utah who contracted Covid-19 last week.

Fairbanks had to stop working in order to self-isolate and is currently in quarantine without her two daughters.

To help her, Aniston and Kimmel surprised her with a $10,000 gift card to food delivery service as well as additional gift cards for every nurse on her floor at the hospital.

Stunned by the sweet gesture, the nurse said, "Wow".