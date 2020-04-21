Actress Jenna Dewan recently shared a new TikTok dance video on her Instagram. The actress who recently gave birth to a baby boy, Callum Michael Rebel shocked fans and fellow Hollywood celebrities with her very flat stomach.

The actress posted the video where she can be seen showing sultry moves on Justin Bieber's song, Intentions. In fact, the singer also shared her video in his Instagram Stories with a caption, "who is next? #intentionschallenge."

Reactions on social media: 'How did you just have a baby? Superwoman!'

Jenna captioned the video as "Okay okay okay...I'm here @tiktok! Challenge accepted @sarafoster!" the video post garnered a lot of attention from her followers, many commented, "How did you just have a baby?? Superwoman! Another one said, "Didn't she just have a baby an hour ago? Me: *eats another M&M."

Sara Foster also commented on the video, "I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago. I will delete myself doing this dance, burn all traces of it and never dance again. You are perfection."Other celebrities too chimed in. Kat Hudson left a comment saying, "Wait...what?!U had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing." Stacy Keibler also drew a couple of emojis of claps and fire.

Jenna who is currently in a relationship with actor Steve Kazee has been basking in the glory of motherhood and quarantining with her family at home. The actress recently gave birth to her second child on March 6, 2020.

She was previously in a relationship with actor and co-star from the dance movie, Step Up, Channing Tatum. Tatum and Dewan were married for nearly ten years before they separated in 2018. The couple got divorced in 2019. They also have a daughter together named, Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum.

The hot mama is evidently in a hurry to get back to dancing and her super hot body!