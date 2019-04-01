Jenna Dewan is reportedly getting serious about her relationship with boyfriend, Steve Kazee. The Witches of East End star apparently has moved on completely from former husband, Channing Tatum and is ready to start a new life.

According to a report in Life & Style magazine, Jenna is thinking of getting married again and having more children. She already has a daughter Everly, whom she shares with the Magic Mike star. A source said: "Things are going so well that they're already living together. He's great with Everly and that's encouraging to Jenna, who'd like a couple more kids when the time's right."

"She's looking forward to the future and getting married again. Steve's got all the qualities she needs in a partner and he's super sensitive and sweet," the insider added.

Channing and Jenna tied the knot on July 11, 2009, after meeting each other for the first time on the set of their movie, Step Up in 2005. They announced their split on 2 April 2018, through a joint statement they shared on Instagram.

The note read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," they said. "We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy."

Meanwhile, Jenna had opened up about her life after separating from Channing. She told Women's Health magazine: "I feel I've been on a wave of growth."

"It's always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it. . . It's okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that's maybe what shocked everyone so much—that it can be a positive thing. That was ultimately what happened with us," she added.

"It's been a journey, and it's been a transformation of myself—my needs and wants as a woman," she said. "I think everyone wants to hold on to what's in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, 'I want what's best for myself and my daughter,' you have to be okay with however that looks."