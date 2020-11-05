Creating history, a 38-year-old Indian-American lawyer has become the first South Asian woman to be elected to the New York State Assembly.

Jenifer Rajkumar, a Democrat, was born and raised in New York. With meager resources, her parents moved to the USA with $300.

Jenifer completed her law degree from Stanford Law School and joined as a professor at CUNY. She served the New York State in Government services.

Jenifer has always been keen on delivering service to the mankind and making a difference in the lives of others. She served for years as the people's lawyer, fighting corporate fraud and excess, and advocating for workers, women, and families in vulnerable situations. Later, the Governor of New York appointed her as a Special Counsel and as Director of Immigration Affairs for New York State.

Awards and honours

Jenifer has several awards in her kitty for her services to people in vulnerable situations. For her service to women and families, she received the Alice Paul Award after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania at the top of her class.

The Queens Courier honored her as a 2017 "Rising Star" and the Queens Tribune awarded her its "Glass Ceiling Award" for being a path-breaking woman serving the Queens community.

In 2015 and 2016, she was selected to Super Lawyers' New York-Metro Rising Stars List, a recognition, which a very few get.

In the age of Trump, Jenifer was appointed as the Director of Immigration Affairs & Special Counsel for New York State. Working out of New York's Department of State and the Governor's Executive Chamber, Jenifer led the Liberty Defense Project, which was to help immigrants in obtaining legal services.

Part of NY State Assembly

Now, Jenifer will represent New York City in the New York State Assembly, for the 38th Assembly district, which includes Woodhaven, Ridgewood, Richmond Hill, Ozone Park and Glendale.

She has become a social media sensation after the recent feat with people pouring in their wishes for her and Indians taking pride in her achievement.