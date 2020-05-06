A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist has been arrested at village Satura in Kashmir's Tral area, officials said on Wednesday, May 6. The arrest was made on Tuesday late evening, May 5.

Police said the joint team of police and other security forces apprehended the terrorist at the Satura crossing in an ambush while he was found under suspicious circumstances.

On his questioning arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested terrorist, including one AK 56 rifle, two magazines, 150 rounds of ammunition, three Chinese grenades and two mobile phones.

(to be further updated)