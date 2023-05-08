Central intelligence agencies have issued a warning regarding an imminent threat NIA and J&K police officers face at the behest of notorious terrorist organizations. As per the intel, the NIA office and J&K cops' homes are reportedly under the radar of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The central intelligence agencies have warned that major terror organizations are planning to target the homes and offices of J&K top cops and senior officers of NIA. The threat is targeted at the J&K police officers and NIA officials currently residing in Delhi.

Terror attacks in J&K

The threat warning comes days after five Army soldiers, including elite para commandos, were killed by the terrorists in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri. This wasn't long after a major terror attack unfolded in Poonch district of J&K, when terrorists ambushed a truck near Bhatta Durian on the Bhimber Gali-Surankote road, claiming lives of five soldiers.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), which is an extension of the JeM, had claimed responsibility for the attack. The valley has since been on high alert, with forces devising new strategies to crackdown on terror operatives and their mischievous agendas.

G20 in J&K irks PAK

These terror threats come at the heels of G20 events to be held in J&K. This would be the first-ever international event in the valley in a long time. This has irked Pakistan and central intelligence officer had warned earlier that PAK's ISI tried to ascertain details about the upcoming G20 event in Srinagar.

Data analytics show that Pakistan has been running a consistent social media campaign against G20 and Y20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The Pakistani anti-G20 campaign has been supported by Canada-based political parties, Khalistani organisations and the Srinagar-based All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Islamabad's strenuous efforts seem to have failed as unfazed by Pakistani propaganda, India has hosted over 200 G20-related meetings, including high-power ministerial meetings of foreign ministers and finance ministers, in nearly 60 cities across the country.