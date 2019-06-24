At least 10 people were injured in a bomb blast at a military hospital in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Monday. Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar was reportedly admitted at the hospital.

Quetta-based human right activist Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail claims that news coverage of the blast was banned by the Pakistan Army.

Huge #blast at Military Hospital in #Rawalpindi, #Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency.

Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story@a_siab @nidkirm @GulBukhari @mazdaki pic.twitter.com/sTIYrJ7sAn — Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail (@AhsanUlMiakhail) June 23, 2019

While the reason behind the "blast" is not known yet, Twitter users claimed that it was an "attack".

Blast in Military Hospital Rawalpindi, near AFIC... hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/xTnLVSucir — Ali Moeen Nawazish (@am_nawazish) June 23, 2019

#RAWALPINDI footage from the scene of the explosion. Rescue 1122 are on scene! Rescue 1122 are on scene, 7 injured people have been transported to A&E. pic.twitter.com/nM7iW5tlZb — Asfand Khan (@_rescueranger) June 23, 2019

A explosion in MH, AFIC Rawalpindi... some reports suggest it was gas pipeline thing.#MHExplosion #Rawalpindi pic.twitter.com/qzisMfGZok — ??طیب حُسین (@Tayyab5245) June 23, 2019

There is no official confirmation regarding the incident by the Pakistan government.

(With inputs from agencies)