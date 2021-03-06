A mysterious video shared on YouTube by a channel named Non-Human 11 is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and extraterrestrial enthusiasts. In the video, apparently shot from the skies of Mexico, a jellyfish-like UFO can be seen hovering in broad daylight. The UFO can be seen flying at a very high altitude, and at times, it can be seen emanating light from its body.

Alien hunter analyzed the UFO video

The video soon caught the eyeballs of Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan. Waring, on his website, claimed that jellyfish UFO sightings are quite common, and made it clear that these kinds of sightings usually happen near oceans.

"The eyewitness often scans the skies in search for UFOs. On March 1st, they got lucky and spotted a unique jellyfish-like object floating overhead. The object was very shiny and sometimes appeared white, but was not white itself, but instead, it was a swirling of colors on a sometimes transparent craft. Jellyfish-shaped UFOs with tentacles hanging are not unheard of. They are actually seen several times every year, but most often over the land, flying low near the ocean," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The mysterious UFO that appeared during a flight take off

A few days back, another mysterious UFO sighting happened in Mexico. The UFO event happened in the skies of Santa Lucia airport, and the flying object that appeared was disc-shaped.

Videos of both these UFO events have gone viral on the online spaces, and it has made several people believe that Mexico is turning out to be a hotbed of alien activities. These alien enthusiasts claim that governments are aware of extraterrestrial presence, but they are covering up their existence to avoid public panic.