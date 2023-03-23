Naatu Naatu is not just a song anymore, it is a phenomenon, an emotion! The song made us proud at the Oscars by clinching the coveted trophy. Celebs all across the world have hailed the song. And the latest we hear is that Kareena Kapoor's little son, Jeh, too is an ardent fan of the song. Yes, you read that right. Bebo has spilled the beans on Jeh's fascination with the song.

Jeh's obsession with the song

Kareena revealed that Jeh only eats dinner when the song is played. "Jeh only eats his dinner when we play 'Naatu Naatu' and he wants the original version not the Hindi dub version of the song. The song touches a 2-year-old's heart, it shows that they have created something spectacular with the film and the song," she told IANS.

Kareena on regional movies taking over

"I'm very proud to see the audience watching more movies, be it Hindi films, regional films, parallel films, or documentaries. People are taking Indian cinema a lot more seriously and as a member of the fraternity it fills my heart with so much pride and gratitude towards our audience," the Begum of Pataudi further said.

Kareena often gives us glimpses into her blissful marital world with Taimur, Jeh and Saif Ali Khan. She also shows how Jeh sneaks up during her workout routine or goes into a fit without any reason.