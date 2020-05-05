Jeetendra Kapoor has never failed to entertain us back in the '70s and '80s, from being monikered as the jumping jack. The veteran actor has done over 50 films and even now charisma and charm is trailer blazing. There is no denying that we don't miss the actor on-screen. Well, the wait is over as Jeetendra Kapoor is all set to return to the screen after 15 years.

Yes, you heard that right, the actor is set to make his digital debut in Baarish season 2 which is produced by his daughter Ekta Kapoor. Starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi. Speaking about his cameo in Baarish season 2, an elated length about his role and excitement to face the camera after a sabbatical.

Jeetendra on his camoe

It's great to be back on screen and making my digital debut with ALTBalaji feels like I'm home. The cast and crew have been extremely warm on set and it's lovely to see their affection towards me. I am delighted to be playing the role of Jeetuji Gandhi as he is someone who I can relate to. My fans and viewers will see the various shades of my character.

I also play cupid between the protagonists who try to reunite Anuj and Gauravi. I have a small stint in the show but I'm sure my fans will like it. I've been an avid fan of the show since its first season and I hope that Baarish Season 2 goes on to become a huge success.

How Jeetendra will play cupid between the protagonists

The legendary actor will be seen in a special cameo in the show and will play the role of Jeetuji Gandhi, a veteran in the diamond business who has an eye for not just recognizing diamonds but also people.

As season 1 ended with a loss in Anuj's business and turmoil in his life personally and professionally, Jeetuji's entry in the show will speed up thing for him. as per the screenplay, he will be seen helping Anuj (Sharman Joshi) who is suffering a huge loss in his business and will offer a partnership with him. And that's not all, he will also play cupid between Anuj and Gauravi (Asha Negi).

With Jeetendra Kapoor making his digital debut in his daughter's produced show, it will be a sheer delight to get a glimpse of him.

Baarish season 2 will go live from tomorrow May 6 on ALTBalaji and Zee 5.