With celebrities are busy brushing their culinary skills. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who played the role of Chef Nitya in ALTBalaji's 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala' is no different as she's making the most of her free time cooking a host of lip-smacking recipes at home.

After playing the role of a chef, Divyanka has once again donned the hat of Chef Nitya and takes over her kitchen. Her Instagram is filled with food photos and some mouth-watering dishes like Kashmiri Pulao, Paneer Tikka, Thai food. To take things up a notch higher for her fans, she recently uploaded a tutorial video while preparing Chole Tikki on her YouTube channel. She decided to create the video for anyone who wants to learn to make this amazing roadside appetizer in a typical Chef Nitya style.

Divyanka Tripathi's love for food is undying and the foodie at heart!

On love for food and Vivek Dahiya

I never used to get time to cook before the lockdown, but now I am really enjoying making different dishes for Vivek and me. I got a chance to learn a lot about cooking and its technicalities while I was shooting for Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Playing the role of a chef taught me the basics of it and being in love with Vivek inspires me to create delicious surprises for him. Recently, channelizing my inner chef. I made mouth-watering Chole Tikki and uploaded its tutorial video on my YouTube channel. In these difficult times, spending time with Vivek and cooking different dishes gives me a sense of peace. I hope that my fans to make the most of their time cooking some recipes that they can eat as they watch the show.

This isn't the first time she is cooking, ever since the lockdown has started, she is trying her hands-on cooking and feeding her husband Vivek Dahiya. With so many scrumptious cuisines on the platter, we are now sure that this beautiful celeb has now turned chef.

Now we can say Divyanka Tripathi has donned the gat of a chef for her real husband!