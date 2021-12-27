While the year 2021 gave us films like – Sherni, Thalaivi Rashmi Rocket, and more; the year 2022 also has some brilliant female-centric films in store for us. With powerful female characters driving the entire film on their shoulders, these films remain the most anticipated projects of 2022. Let's take a look.

Jee Le Zara: The film we had all been waiting for would finally hit the theatres in 2022. We have seen a lot of films on boys/men and their friendship; so one on female equation and bond was much needed. Touted as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's female version, Jee Le Zara features powerhouses - Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Can't wait for this one, can you?

Gangubai Kathiawadi: With Alia Bhatt in probably the boldest and most powerful roles of her career, the film is slated to release in February 2022. Helmed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film has Alia Bhatt playing the role of a brothel owner who turns from Ganga to Gangubai. The teaser had already won us over and this one definitely seems worth the wait.

Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu has almost made it our habit to see her shouldering some of the most intricate roles all on her own. After power-packed performances in films like – Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba, and Thappad; the actress is all set to play the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj.

Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut has been a force to reckon with. Fighting and winning box office with her female-centric films, Ranaut would soon be back with Dhaakad. The film is India's first female action thriller and would also have Arjun Rampal in a pivotal role.

Double XL: Here to fight the body shaming and patriarchy, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha would be seen in Double XL. With an incredibly promising teaser and such brilliant actresses, the film is another one on our list.