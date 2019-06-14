JEE Advanced entrance exams 2019 results: The results for the JEE Advanced Entrance Exams 2019, which was conducted on May 27, was declared on Friday, June 14. The rank list is exclusively for candidates who have appeared for both Paper 1 and 2 of the examinations.

IIT Roorkee had released the results on their official website. However, due to the high traffic, the site could not be accessed at the time of filing the report.

JEE Advanced is the second round of test conducted after JEE Main and is conducted by IIT. The aspirants who attended the examination can check their score on the IIT JEE Advanced admission portal.

The candidate's aggregate marks in Physics is the total of papers 1 and 2 which goes the same for Chemistry also.

JEE Advanced aggregate marks is the total marks in all three sections of the examination. The Rank list has been made according to the aggregate marks, reports said.

In case there is a tie, the candidate with the higher positive marks will be given a higher rank. In case there is a tie after this, the Mathematics marks will be taken into consideration. If the tie still persists, the Physics marks will be taken into account and if there is a tie even after this, the candidates will be given the same rank.

Here is how you can check your score

Visit the website jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the option 'JEE Result 2019' and you will be redirected to the results page

Enter the required details including your roll number, email address and phone number.

After entering your details submit your answers by clicking on the view JEE Result 2019 option.

Your results will be shown

You can download your results and take a print out for a hard copy.

Along with the IITS, the JEE Advanced helps with admission into IISc in Bengaluru, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in Thiruvananthapuram and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) in Rae Bareli.