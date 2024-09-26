Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai went head-to-head at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. The two Indian beauties made the world sit upright and take notice as they walked the ramp for L'Oreal. Both Alia and Aishwarya dominated the global stage and shared pictures from the grand event. Alia Bhatt too shared a number of pictures from PFW on her social media.

Did Alia crop out Aishwarya?

However, surprisingly, none of the pictures that Alia shared had her Indian counterpart Aishwarya Rai in it. While Bhatt was seen with many other Hollywood A-listers, the absence of the Bachchan bahu from Alia's pics raised many eyebrows. What added fuel to the fire was one of the pictures where the former beauty queen's red cape was visible and the picture seemed to have been cropped out.

The truth

Redditors were in no mood to take this lightly and labelled Alia as someone 'insecure'. Many called it Ranbir Kapoor's wife's 'jealousy'. However, there was another section of Reddit users that dug out how all the pictures shared by Alia were originally by the picture agency Getty. Which meant that the cropped pictures of Aishwarya were done by the agency itself and not Alia.

To further corroborate, redditors even revealed how other celebs had shared the same set of pictures used by Alia as it had been given to them by the agency. The Alia – Aishwarya controversy comes just a few days after the Jigra actress heaped praise on Aishwarya and her dancing skills. Alia had revealed how she watches Aishwarya's dance video to learn the grace and the expressions, every time she has a dance sequence coming up.

"When it comes to learning or being inspired by someone who has embodied dance in the most beautiful way on screen, I can't help but think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She was absolutely, and still is, just mesmerizing. (She) also gave me a lot of direction and intellect," Alia had told Allure magazine.