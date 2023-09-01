In a major setback for JDS in Karnataka, the party's lone MP Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has been disqualified following a High Court order. The disqualification is a result of action responding to the allegations of providing false information in his election affidavit during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prajwal Revanna's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the sole JDS candidate to succeed in Karnataka kept the party's flag in the lower house. However, the High Court's recent verdict, issued by Justice K Natarajan, has partially upheld the petitions filed by G Devarajegowda, a voter from the constituency, and A Manju, who was then the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and the runner-up in the 2019 election.

Additionally, the High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to take appropriate action against Prajwal Revanna for election malpractice, in accordance with the Conduct of Election Process Rules.

"Both the election petitions filed by the petitioners are allowed in part. The election of returned candidate, Respondent No 1 namely Prajwal Revanna alias Prajwal R, Member of the Parliament, Constituency 16, Hassan (General) having been declared as returned candidate dated 23.5.2019 is hereby declared as null and void," Justice Natarajan said.

It's worth noting that Manju had defected from the BJP and joined the JDS shortly before the Karnataka assembly elections in May of this year, securing a seat as an MLA.

"The prayer of the petitioners in both the cases to declare A Manju as returned candidate is rejected in view of the findings that he himself (is) involved in corrupt practices," the HC said.

Manju's allegations against Prajwal Revanna primarily revolved around purported false information concerning Prajwal's assets as stated in his election affidavit. A Manju initially filed an objection on May 15, 2019, against Prajwal's affidavit with the then Returning Officer (RO), Hassan Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis. Following a hearing, the RO advised the complainant to seek legal recourse in line with the 2014 Election Commission order.

The High Court's ruling effectively disqualifies Prajwal Revanna from participating in elections for the next six years. In response to this verdict, a JDS leader indicated that Prajwal Revanna's legal team is expected to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

The High Court has also directed the EC to take action against Prajwal's father H D Revanna (MLA and former minister) and brother Suraj Revanna (MLC) for election malpractice. "H D Revanna and Suraj Revanna are named in the complaint under Representation of People's Act for having committed corrupt practice at the time of election and also A Manju, who is also involved in corrupt practice. Election Commission to issue notice and comply with Conduct of Election Process Rules," the HC said.