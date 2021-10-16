Saji Cheriyan, the minister of Kerala Film Development Corporation, and Chalachitra Academy has announced the winners of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. Winners were determined by a judging panel headed by popular actress Suhasini Mani Ratnam.
Jayasurya wins the Best Actor Award
Jayasurya has won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the movie Vellam. In Vellam, Jayasurya portrayed the role of an alcoholic man. According to reports, Fahadh Faasil has posed a tough competition to Jayasurya, but in the end, juries decided to give the Best Actor award to the 'Prethan' actor.
Anna Ben, for her performance in the movie Kappela, won the best actress award. Jeo Baby's The Great Indian Kitchen won the Best Picture Award. Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachi won the award of Best Popular Film.
Complete list of winners
Second Best Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam by Senna Hegde
Best Character Actor (Male): Sudheesh, for Ennivar
Best Character Actor (Female): Sreerekha for Veyil
Best Child Artist (Male): Neeranjan S, Kasiminte Kada
Best Child Artist (Female): Arravya Sharma
Best Story: Senna Hegde, for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Best Cinematographer: Chandru Selvaraj, for Kayattam
Best Lyricist: Anwar Ali, for Malik, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam
Best Children's Fim: Bonamy by Tony Sukumar
Best Screenplay (Original): Jeo Baby
Best Debut Director: Muhammed Mustafa for Kappela
Best Music Director: M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Male Singer: Sabas Samanth, Vellam, Hallal Love Story
Best Female Singer: Nithya Mamon Suifyi Sukaratham
Best Background Music: M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Editor: Mahesh Narayanan for CU Soon
Best Art Director: Santhosh Raman for Malik, Pyali
Best Sync Sound: Adarsh Joseph Cheriyan for Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam
Colorist: Biju Prabhakar for Kayattam
Best Choreography: Lalitha Sobi, Babu Xavier for Sufiyum Sujatayum
Best Male Dubbing Artist : Shobi Thilakan for Bhoomiyile Manohara Swargayajyam
Best Female Dubbing Artist: Riya Sairra for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Make up: Rasheed Ahamed Article 21
Best Costume Designer: Dhanya Balakrishnan for Malik
Visual Effects: Sariyas Mohammad for Love