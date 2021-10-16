Saji Cheriyan, the minister of Kerala Film Development Corporation, and Chalachitra Academy has announced the winners of the 51st Kerala State Film Awards. Winners were determined by a judging panel headed by popular actress Suhasini Mani Ratnam.

Jayasurya wins the Best Actor Award

Jayasurya has won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the movie Vellam. In Vellam, Jayasurya portrayed the role of an alcoholic man. According to reports, Fahadh Faasil has posed a tough competition to Jayasurya, but in the end, juries decided to give the Best Actor award to the 'Prethan' actor.

Anna Ben, for her performance in the movie Kappela, won the best actress award. Jeo Baby's The Great Indian Kitchen won the Best Picture Award. Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachi won the award of Best Popular Film.

Complete list of winners

Second Best Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam by Senna Hegde

Best Character Actor (Male): Sudheesh, for Ennivar

Best Character Actor (Female): Sreerekha for Veyil

Best Child Artist (Male): Neeranjan S, Kasiminte Kada

Best Child Artist (Female): Arravya Sharma

Best Story: Senna Hegde, for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Cinematographer: Chandru Selvaraj, for Kayattam

Best Lyricist: Anwar Ali, for Malik, Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam

Best Children's Fim: Bonamy by Tony Sukumar

Best Screenplay (Original): Jeo Baby

Best Debut Director: Muhammed Mustafa for Kappela

Best Music Director: M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Male Singer: Sabas Samanth, Vellam, Hallal Love Story

Best Female Singer: Nithya Mamon Suifyi Sukaratham

Best Background Music: M Jayachandran for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Editor: Mahesh Narayanan for CU Soon

Best Art Director: Santhosh Raman for Malik, Pyali

Best Sync Sound: Adarsh Joseph Cheriyan for Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam

Colorist: Biju Prabhakar for Kayattam

Best Choreography: Lalitha Sobi, Babu Xavier for Sufiyum Sujatayum

Best Male Dubbing Artist : Shobi Thilakan for Bhoomiyile Manohara Swargayajyam

Best Female Dubbing Artist: Riya Sairra for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Make up: Rasheed Ahamed Article 21

Best Costume Designer: Dhanya Balakrishnan for Malik

Visual Effects: Sariyas Mohammad for Love