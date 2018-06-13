Counting of votes is underway for the Jayanagar assembly constituency in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The voting for Jayanagar constituency took place on Monday (June 11) as the polls were countermanded after N Vijayakumar passed away while campaigning for the elections last month.

LIVE updates:

BJP- 48,302 Independent party- 1,451 As of 10:37 am, Congress is leading by over 14,000 votes. The BJP is trailing behind with 25,779 votes and the independent party has got 950 votes, said a local news channel.

