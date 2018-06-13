Electronic Voting Machine
Counting of votes underway in Jayanagar assembly constituency [Representational Image]YouTube screengrab

Counting of votes is underway for the Jayanagar assembly constituency in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The voting for Jayanagar constituency took place on Monday (June 11) as the polls were countermanded after  N Vijayakumar passed away while campaigning for the elections last month.

LIVE updates:

  • Congress- 53,151
    BJP- 48,302
    Independent party- 1,451
  • As of 10:37 am, Congress is leading by over 14,000 votes. The BJP is trailing behind with 25,779 votes and the independent party has got 950 votes, said a local news channel.
  • Congress- 17,923
    BJP- 16,331
    Independent party- 645
  • As of 9:20 am, Congress has got 11,494 votes,and BJP has got 8,566 votes, reported News 9.
  • Independent candidate Ravi Krishna Reddy is in the third position with 281 votes.
  • Early trends show that Congress is leading with 3,749 votes, followed closely by BJP with 3,322 votes.
  • Apart from Vijayakumar, the other main contenders for the Jayanagar seat are Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy and independent candidate Ravi Krishna Reddy.
  • There were a total of 2,03,184 voters in the constituency, including 1,02,668 men and 16 transgenders. However, only 1,11,689 people cast their votes, reported News 18.
  • Jayanagar saw to a 55 percent voter turnout on June 11.
  • The counting of votes began at 8 am on Wednesday (June 13).