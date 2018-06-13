Counting of votes is underway for the Jayanagar assembly constituency in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The voting for Jayanagar constituency took place on Monday (June 11) as the polls were countermanded after N Vijayakumar passed away while campaigning for the elections last month.
LIVE updates:
- Congress- 53,151
BJP- 48,302
Independent party- 1,451
- As of 10:37 am, Congress is leading by over 14,000 votes. The BJP is trailing behind with 25,779 votes and the independent party has got 950 votes, said a local news channel.
- Congress- 17,923
BJP- 16,331
Independent party- 645
- As of 9:20 am, Congress has got 11,494 votes,and BJP has got 8,566 votes, reported News 9.
- Independent candidate Ravi Krishna Reddy is in the third position with 281 votes.
- Early trends show that Congress is leading with 3,749 votes, followed closely by BJP with 3,322 votes.
- Apart from Vijayakumar, the other main contenders for the Jayanagar seat are Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy and independent candidate Ravi Krishna Reddy.
- There were a total of 2,03,184 voters in the constituency, including 1,02,668 men and 16 transgenders. However, only 1,11,689 people cast their votes, reported News 18.
- Jayanagar saw to a 55 percent voter turnout on June 11.
- The counting of votes began at 8 am on Wednesday (June 13).