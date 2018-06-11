Voting for elections in the Jayanagar assembly constituency began on 7 am on Monday (June 11) in Karnataka.

The voting for the Jayanagar seat is taking place now as the polls were countermanded after N Vijayakumar passed away while campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections in May. The saffron party then fielded Vijayakumar's brother BN Prahlad Babu, who is contending against Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy.

Here are the latest updates: