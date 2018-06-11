Voting for elections in the Jayanagar assembly constituency began on 7 am on Monday (June 11) in Karnataka.
The voting for the Jayanagar seat is taking place now as the polls were countermanded after N Vijayakumar passed away while campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections in May. The saffron party then fielded Vijayakumar's brother BN Prahlad Babu, who is contending against Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy.
Here are the latest updates:
- Voting had to be halted in booth no 216 due to EVM malfunction. People had to wait for 15 minutes in the queue to cast their choice.
- The JD(S) withdrew its candidate at the last minute as it has formed coalition with the Congress.
- 216 polling booths have been set up in Jayanagar for voting.
- 9.27 percent voter turnout recorded till 9:00 AM in Jayanagar constituency, reported News 9
- 16 transgenders will also be casting their votes on Monday
- There are a total of 2,03,184 voters in the constituency, including 1,02,668 men
- The voting which began at 7 am will end at 6 pm