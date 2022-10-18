The Justice Arumugasamy commission that probed the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa has recommended an inquiry against V.K. Sasikala, former aide of Jayalalithaa, former health minister C. Vijayabhaskar and former health secretary Dr. J. Radhakrishnan and Dr. C. Sivakumar.

The commission tabled its report in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday.

The state government had formed the commission to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the former Chief Minister since her hospitalisation on September 22, 2016.

The commission in its report cited eyewitnesses as claiming that the death of Jayalalithaa had taken place on December 4 instead of December 5 when Jaya's death was officially announced.

Arumugsamy commission submits report

The Arumugsamy commission had earlier presented the report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The report questioned why the former Chief Minister was not taken abroad for treatment even after Dr. Richard Beale was prepared to take Jayalalithaa abroad.

The report also said that even after eminent doctors from the UK and the US, who had reached Apollo hospital on an invitation from the state government had suggested angioplasty, it was not conducted. The report said, "They (hospital) successfully threw it to the wind on the pretext of postponing it to achieve their aim under some pressure. Hence, investigation is to be ordered."

The Commission in its report said, "The Commission considering the above aspects is to come to no other conclusion but to indict R.1 (V.K. Sasikala)

The Commission further said, "From all these aspects, the commission concludes that R.1- VK Sasikala, CW. 17- KS Sivakumar, CW1366- Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, then health secretary and CW146-A Dr. C. Vijyabhaskar, the then health minister has to be found fault with and an investigation is to be ordered."

The report further states that an investigation is to be ordered against Dr YCV Reddy and Dr Babu Abraham. Besides, the matter against Dr Pratap C Reddy, chairman of the Apollo Hospital must be investigated.

(With inputs from IANS)