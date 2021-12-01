Jaya Bachchan's guest appearance on the 1000th episode of KBC, is going to be a treat for the Amitabh Bachchan fans. The new promo of the show shows Amitabh Bachchan being grilled by wife Jaya Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda joined the show as guests and sat on the hot seat. Jaya Bachchan came on the show as a guest and complained about Big B.

Jaya Bachchan grills Big B

Jaya could be heard saying, "Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (If you call him, he'll never pick up)." To this, Amitabh defended himself by saying, "Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the internet fluctuates)?"

This left everyone in splits. However, it was his daughter Shweta that added fuel to the fire saying, "Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account)."

Navya joins in

Navya too joined in and asked her grandfather Mr Bachchan, "Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai." At this moment, Amitabh turned towards Jaya and said, "Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap." But, pat came Jaya Bachchan's reply, "Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte." This left everyone laughing.

When SRK became reason for KBC's average ratings

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all but one season of KBC. There was a period when Bachchan had refused to be a part of the show and makers roped in Shah Rukh Khan. However, the show received average ratings that year. "What didn't work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet," said the producer of the show, in an interview.