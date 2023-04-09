Bollywood actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 75th birthday. Born into a Bengali family. She's the daughter of prolific author and poet Taroon Kumar Bhaduri and was also an academically brilliant student. She is a gold medallist from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. Jaya started her acting career with a supporting role in Satyajit Ray's Bengali film, 'Mahanagar', at the age of 15.

The actress is known for her powerful personality, and outspoken nature, she never minces her words be it in the Parliament or even while giving interviews.

The powerhouse performer is married to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is a loving mother to Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan, and a loving grandmom to Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda.

As the legendary actor-turned-politician turns a year older, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about her.

Early life

Jaya Bachchan met her now-husband Amitabh Bachchan for the first time on the sets of 'Guddi'. Jaya was a superstar in the early 1970s, while Big B was a struggling actor. Not many know that she predicted that he would be a superstar even back then, and no one else agreed with her. Soon things started to fall in place, and Jaya and Amitabh became a hit pair.

Together they have delivered several hit films like 'Zanjeer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Abhimaan', 'Silsila', 'Mili', and 'Sholay'.

Big B was not her favourite actor

According to the news report, her favourite actor is Dharmendra. In fact, their first meeting was quite unusual as when Jaya had to face the He-Man of the industry for her debut film 'Guddi', she hid behind the sofa when he came on the sets. A few years later, she played Dharmendra's romantic interest in a film called 'Samadhi.'

Jaya Bachchan took a sabbatical from films after her wedding. She made her comeback in 1995 in a Marathi film, 'Akka', with her husband, Amitabh. She was then seen in a bilingual comedy thriller film written and directed by Rituparno Ghosh, titled 'Sunglass.' Jaya also made a cameo in the 2016 film 'Ki & Ka' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Her close friends

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Jaya Bachchan has a small group of friends from her days at the Pune Film Institute. Those buddies include actor Danny Denzongpa and producer Romesh Sharma. She's also very close to her sister Rita. The two sisters sometimes take off for holidays together to unknown destinations

Her political career

Bachchan was first elected in 2004 as the Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party, representing Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha till March 2006. She got a second term from June 2006 till July 2010 and in February 2010 she stated her intent to complete her term.

Family members and celebs wish her

Abhishek Bachchan has wished his mom Jaya Bachchan her 75th birthday with a blurry yet best photo on his Instagram handle.

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday note for mom Jaya Bachchan reads, "Not the best photo, I know. But the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child... Ma!

Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me."

Jaya Bachchan also received a sweet birthday wish from her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The young entrepreneur shared a priceless monochromic picture from the actress' younger days, Navya wrote, "Happy birthday Nani. The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!"

Jaya's upcoming film

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan is all set to return to the big screen with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.