Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday, leaving the entire film industry in shock and mourning. On Saturday, he was laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai. Several celebrities gathered to pay their final respects at the funeral of Bharat Kumar.

In remembrance of the iconic star and his lasting legacy, the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) organized a heartfelt prayer meeting on Sunday. Held at JW Marriott, Juhu, from 4 to 6 PM, the gathering saw friends, fellow actors, and filmmakers come together to pay tribute to the legendary figure.

Manoj Kumar's wife, Shashi Goswami, arrived with her family. Several Bollywood stars were in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Farhan Akhtar, among others.

Viral videos showed Farhan Akhtar arriving with his mother, Honey Irani. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh attended the meet with his wife, Rukmini Sahay. Aamir Khan was seen stepping out of his car to greet the late actor's family. He wore a grey kurta paired with faded jeans. Actress Esha Deol also attended the prayer meet to offer her condolences.

Jaya Bachchan arrived in a white churidaar set and was seen warmly greeting other guests. However, her smiling demeanor in some videos sparked criticism online.

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan did not attend the prayer meeting but were present at Manoj Kumar's funeral on Saturday, where Amitabh was also seen interacting with veteran writer Salim Khan.

Manoj Kumar was fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar' by his fans, owing to his iconic roles in a series of patriotic films such as Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan, among others. He is survived by his wife, Shashi, and their two sons.