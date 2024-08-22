A video of Hema Malini's encounter with a fan has got social media talking. Hema Malini was recently attending an event where she posed for photos with the other guests. However, a fan got too close for Malini's comfort and she ended up asking her to maintain distance. The veteran actress looked visibly irritated with the fan.

What went down

The video has Hema Malini posing with famous bhajan singer Anup Jalota. It is then that a female fan comes close to the actress for a picture. As she tries to keep her hand on the Baghbaan actress, Hema sternly asks her to not put her hand on her. Another person quickly comes asking the woman to give some space.

Hema later poses with the female fan and gets clicked but looks irritated with the whole scenario. Social media is divided over the Seeta Aur Geeta actress' attitude. "Jaya Bachan n Hema Malini are the most grumpy female celebrities," a social media user commented. "People should remember this during election time," another social media user wrote.

Social media reactions

"When the time will come to ask for votes, she will allow everything," a user opined. "Fault of the fan why go to such celebs with fake attitude for pictures," another user commented. "Shame these bollywood oldies age with so much anger," read a comment. "Whole life worked with men and now in her old age has objection on a woman touching her," another comment read.

However, there were many who supported Hema Malini and said how one shouldn't be touched without their consent. Some even urged fans not to treat celebs as their property. "Nothing wrong here. Even I wouldn't like a stranger putting her hand on my shoulder. People need to understand boundaries & personal space," wrote a person.

"Don't touch people without CONSENT. If they are uncomfortable. This is not attitude this is decency and space. Just because we see someone on screen a certain way doesn't mean for a minute that they are not real people who are uncomfortable being touched by strangers without consent," RJ Malishka commented on the video. What's your take on the video?