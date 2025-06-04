Veteran director Rono Mukherjee, known for films like Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965), passed away on Wednesday, May 28, in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest. He was 83.

Rono Mukherjee was the father of Sharbani, Siddharth, and Samrat Mukherjee, and the uncle of Bollywood stars Kajol, Rani Mukerji, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

On Tuesday, June 3, a prayer meet was held in Mumbai to honour the late filmmaker. It was attended by several family members and celebrities, including Shweta Bachchan, Kajol, and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Photos and videos from the gathering have gone viral on social media. In the clips, Jaya Bachchan is seen warmly greeting guests at the prayer meet, while Kajol is spotted hugging her and later embracing Rani Mukerji's mother in an emotional moment.

Another video shows Jaya Bachchan smiling and speaking on the phone. However, she was once again seen getting irritated by the paparazzi, who were persistently following her to capture photos and videos.

As Jaya and Shweta Bachchan waited for their car, Jaya, visibly annoyed, said to the paps, "Chaliye, aap log bhi saath mein. Aajaiyye." (Come with us, do come.) She was also heard muttering, "Bakwas sab, gande gande se sab." (Nonsense, all filthy.)

Netizens slammed Jaya Bachchan for her rude behaviour at the prayer meet, with many also criticising Kajol for smiling during the solemn occasion.

A user commented, "Has she forgotten she is at a prayer meeting?" while another questioned, "Why is Jaya always so rude?"

This isn't the first time Jaya Bachchan has been seen scolding or snapping at paparazzi. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for being curt with the media.

In 2023, while attending Hema Malini's birthday party, she had remarked, "Abhi aap log itna direction mat dijiye" (Don't give me so many directions for photos), as photographers kept instructing her on where to look.

During the premiere of The Archies, she again expressed displeasure, asking photographers not to shout while she posed alongside Tina Ambani.

Work Front

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also featured Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Rono was the eldest of the Mukherjee brothers and the President of North Bombay Durga Puja.