'Jaya Bachchan never cheered for Aishwarya Rai': Fans react as Neetu Kapoor cheers loudest for her bahu Alia Bhatt at Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week, the actor walked the ramp wearing a metallic breastplate and jumpsuit. Celebs and fans showered love on Alia Bhatt and were smitten by her aura and confidence. Alia Bhatt teamed up with Andie MacDowell, Alia walked the runway wearing a Gaurav Gupta creation, displaying exquisite designs during the "Walk Your Worth" event at the iconic Palais Garnier.

Neetu Kapoor cheers the loudest for her bahu Alia Bhatt at the Paris Fashion Week 2024

Amid loud cheers and an outpour of love, it was Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor cheered for her daughter-in-law as her darling bahu slayed on the runway.

A video shared by Neetu Kapoor shows her cheering for Alia. The clip also shows Alia waving at the audience and flashing her radiant smile. The clip recorded by Neetu also shows Andie MacDowell and other models who walked the runway.

Sharing the video, Neetu added a sweet caption to the video, "We screamed the loudest."

Alia won in life as she got the best MIL, her biggest cheerleader.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens compared Neetu's loving gesture for her Bahu with Aishwarya Rai's mother-in-law veteran actor Jaya Bachchan.

A user wrote, " Alia Bhatt has the best mother-in-law."

Another mentioned, "Why isn't Jaya Bachchan there to support her daughter?"

The third one said, "Aishwarya has the best daughter who is always by her side."

The fourth one said, "Jaya should learn from Neetu Kapoor."

Neither Jaya Bachchan nor Abhishek none of them were there to cheer for Aishwarya as she walked the ramp during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Always with daughter Aaradhya!

It was her daughter Aaradhya who was by her side and held her hand throughout. Several videos and pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the Paris Fashion Week have surfaced on social media.

Alia, Ranbir, Raha and Neetu in Paris

Meanwhile, Alia made her way to Paris with Ranbir, Raha and Neetu Kapoor. A picture has gone viral that shows Alia and Ranbir were seen strolling in Paris. The couple also took selfies with fans.