Jaya Bachchan gets goofy with Ranveer Singh; Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar walks down memory lane as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns one

After a seven-year hiatus Karan Johar donned the director hat with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was released on July 28, 2023, and today the film clocks 1 year.

Directed by Karan Johar the film was a massive hit at the box office and earned rave reviews from fans, and critics alike. On the first anniversary of the film proud filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note to thank the actors, team and crew.

Alia Bhatt also shared memories from her shoot. Taking Instagram she shared a carousel post comprising BTS pictures and videos from the shoot.

What did the captain of the ship write?

Sharing a happy montage from the film, Karan reminisced good old memories from the time he, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today – and I am so heppy...so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I'm so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!!. @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came...I saw and they conquered...love you both from last life."

Karan thanked Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, he wrote,"Honoured to have directed Jaya Aunty again, she was the most loved actor on our set! Love you so much aunty J! Privileged to have directed legends @azmishabana18 ji and @aapkadharam ji. When we finished working with them I felt like singing "Abhi na jao chodke...ke dil abhi bhara nahi" to them!."

He added, "The best ensemble any filmmaker could have asked for – @totaroychoudhury, @utterlychurni, @kshiteejog, Aamir, @anjalidineshanand, @namitdas, @abhinavsharma5 ...love and immense respect for all of you! , "Thank you to my boss and BFF @apoorva1972 ... the spine and soul of DHARMA...who allowed all my ridiculous indulgences! To my writing team who are the heart and soul of the film and we would never have been where we are without them.... @shashankkhaitan (such a supreme filmmaker and writer, I'm grateful he gave me so much of his time and amazing energy) @_ishita_moitra_ , you wordsmith and with a sense of humour par excellence. @gogoroy (so so solid and sorted) and @somenmishra who orchestrated the entire creative process with such ease and brilliance!."

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ki first anniversary ."

Ranveer Singh shared a carousel of posts and captained it as, "Anniversary toh spashiyal day hota hai! Aap sab ne hamari film ko itna pyar diya.. by God i am just so heppi, soooo heppi!!! Bade-wale thanks aur Rocky-wali jhappi Love hai toh sab hai! (Anniversary is a special day, God I am just so happy, you gave our film so much love. Thanks, a virtual hug the 'Rocky way').

The first slide shows, Ranveer and Karan Johar lovingly hugging one another, while Alia Bhatt turned paparazzo as clicks them. In the image, Ranveer is lovingly caressing Karan Johar.

Ranveer's posts also give a sneak peek into BTS moments from the film. A never-before-seen avatar of Jaya Bachchan was caught candidly. Ranveer's post shows a hilarious boomerang featuring Jaya Bachchan's goofiness.

The veteran actress is seen displaying quirky expressions. Another slide shows Karan Johar showing Jaya Bachchan.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on the 25th anniversary year of Johar's career. Before that he directed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name is Khan. Prior to this, his last film as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released in 2016.