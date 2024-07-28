After months of dry spells at the box office, serval Bollywood films that were released in theatres failed to charm the audiences. On Friday, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theatre. The Hollywood film had a great start at the box office.

Let's take a look at the box-office numbers

The film has surpassed Rs 50 Crore in gross box office collection. As per the studio, Deadpool & Wolverine has collected Rs 56.36 Cr gross collection by the end of day 2.

On Saturday, the Marvel Studios film collected Rs 29.26 Crore GBOC, thus pushing the total box office collection of Deadpool & Wolverine beyond Rs 50 Crores. Within two days, Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed Deadpool 1's lifetime collection in India. Deadpool, which was released in 2016, ended its run at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 40.79 crore GBOC.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk's Bad Newzz despite Deadpool & Wolverine's release remain steady at the box office.

In week one, the film earned Rs 42.85 crore. On day 8, it collected Rs 2.15 crore. On day 9 (second Saturday), the film earned Rs 3.25 crore nett in India as per early estimates.

The film has earned Rs 48.25 crore. Bad Newz had an overall 29.90% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

According to Sacnilk.com, the Bad Newz will soon enter the Rs 50 crore club.

About Deadpool and Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman, returning as Wolverine, have made fans rush to theatres, especially MCU fans.

'Deadpool and Wolverine', helmed by Shawn Levy, is the third film in the 'Deadpool' live-action franchise. The film follows Ryan's Wade and Hugh's Logan as they try to save Wade Wilson's universe.

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz sheds light on a rare and fascinating pregnancy condition known as heteropaternal superfecundation. This phenomenon, where a woman carries twins from different biological fathers, is as intriguing as it is uncommon. In the film, Tripti's pregnancy condition is heteropaternal superfecundation wherein Vicky and Ammy both are the child's father.