Jaya Bachchan's love-hate relationship with the paparazzi is no secret. Whenever Jaya steps out of her house or is spotted at the airport or an event, she usually shoves off the paps and reprimands them. Very rarely is she seen smiling or posing. Most of the time, she's grumpy and angry, scolding them. Despite that, the paps never lose their calm and tirelessly chase Jaya for photos.

Recently, during her conversation with Barkha Dutt on #WeTheWomen, Jaya Bachchan spoke about this beautiful, sweet relationship and shared why she doesn't like posing for the paparazzi. Jaya said that while she shares a good relationship with the media, she doesn't feel the same way about the paparazzi.

Jaya Bachchan slams paparazzi

Talking about her relationship with the paparazzi, Jaya said, My relationship with the media is fantastic, I am the product of the media. But my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media; my father was a journalist. I have immense, tremendous respect for such people."

The veteran actor added, "But yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, hath mein mobile leke (they were cheap tight pants and have a mobile in their hand), they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And, the kind of comments they pass! What kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? They will represent us? Just because they can get through to YouTube or whatever social platform?"

During the interview, Jaya also shared how a staff member once told her that she is often hated on social media for the way she behaves with paps. Speaking about the same, Jaya Bachchan shared, "It's very interesting , one of my staff in Delhi said she doesn't use any social network because I am the most hated person on social media. I said I don't care, I don't give a damn. You hate me; it's your opinion. My opinion is that I dislike you immensely. You think you can be like a chuha (rat) who can get into somebody's house with a mobile camera."

Jaya Bachchan also does not like celebs calling paps to the airport just for celeb spotting. She said, "I don't know them. I don't know who you are talking about. My grandson (Agastya Bachchan) is also young, but he is not on any social network. If you have to call people to take your photos at the airport, what kind of celebrity are you?"

Netizens react

Jaya Bachchan slamming the paps has drawn mixed responses on social media. However, many have lauded her, as there have been several instances where paps have insensitively zoomed into the faces of grieving celebs who have lost their family members.

A recent example was during Dharmendra's hospitalisation, when celebs were heading to the hospital, and paps continued zooming into their faces. Even when Esha Deol was heading for the cremation, they were seen doing the same. And when Big B went to meet Dharmendra at his residence, the paps mobbed him.

Work Front

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in 2023. She will next star in Vikas Bahl's Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.