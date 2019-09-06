Rumours about Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezan had been doing the rounds of the industry. While Meezan had always maintained that he is single and not in a relationship with anyone, Jaya Bachchan's sweet gesture for him has again sparked speculations about Navya and Meezan's relationship.

On Thursday night, Meezan walked the ramp for fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla who celebrated 33 years in the industry. The event saw many A-listers including the Bachchan family, Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna and many more. Deepika Padukone was the show-stopper for the event and as the show came to an end, Jaya Bachchan reportedly walked up to the ramp to hug Meezan who opened the show for the designer duo.

Looking at the warm chemistry between Jaya and Meezan, it looks like the Bachchan family have approved of their granddaughter's relationship.

Earlier, Navya had uploaded a cosy picture with Meezan on her Instagram with a big heart saying 'love you' along with a hashtag #RelationshipGoals. She was seen leaning over Meezan who wrapped his arm around her.

In fact, Navya had been spotted with the same man on several occasions. She was pictured with him at one of their friends' birthday party. Earlier, she was spotted with him on a movie date in June last year. The young man was taken aback after seeing the paparazzi outside the cinema hall. He tried to hide his face with his shirt while Navya seemed pretty relaxed with all the media attention.

But going by Jaya Bachchan's gesture, we may get to see Navya and Meezan hanging out together more often than not.