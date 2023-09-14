Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making new records and breaking old ones with each passing day. On its way to cross Rs 500 crore soon, Atlee's magnum opus will soon be on Netflix. Starring stalwarts like Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra; the film has won over both critics and audience.

And for those who are eagerly waiting for the film to release on OTT platform, we have some good news for you. If reports are anything to go by, OTT giant Netflix has brought the streaming rights of the film. And, it will land on the platform sooner than one expects. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will soon be available for streaming on Netflix.

Release date and time

While the exact release date is not officially confirmed, the film is expected to land on Netflix in October. The OTT platform will start streaming the action entertainer in October and is hoping to get more views owing to the festive and holiday season.

How much Netflix paid?

There is no denying the fact that a film like Jawan will be sold at a magnanimous cost to a streaming platform. And Netflix too, had to shell out an astronomical amount to buy the rights. Reports state that the film's rights have been brought by Netflix at a gigantic cost of Rs 250 crore. A number that the film has already crossed at the box office.

Jawan BO

By the end of its first weekend, the film has already collected Rs 306.58 crore. "#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1... It's a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films... UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE... Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: ₹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran Adarsh tweeted.