Director Nitin Kakkar's Hindi movie Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya Furniturewala and Tabu has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience, who in love with lead actors' performance and its scripting.

Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy film and Hussain Dalal has written script and dialogues for it with Abbas Dalal. The movie has been produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani under the banners Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 1.59 hours.

Jawaani Jaaneman story: The film is about Jaswinder "Jazz" Singh (Saif Ali Khan), who is a carefree, middle-aged man, who spends his time with beautiful women at parties. His life turns upside down, when finds himself to be the father of a young girl (Alaya F), who introduces him to her hippie mother. What is more shocking is that his daughter is pregnant!

Performance: Saif Ali Khan has delivered a good performance, which is the highlight of Jawaani Jaaneman. Tabu and Alaya F have done their best and their scenes with Saif are good. Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Rameet Sandhu, Farida Jalal and Kiku Sharda have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Jawaani Jaaneman has decent production values and picturization, music and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Jawaani Jaaneman review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's verdict

Ronak @ronakkotecha

#JawaaniJaaneman #review "A contemporary story that showcases complex human relationships with all its quirks" #SaifAliKhan steals the show #AlayaF s confident AF :) #Tabu so cool & cute like #Phoebe but less screentime

Gautam @filmygautam

#JawaaniJaaneman is Impressive. Interesting story blended with good comedy, right emotions and very good message. One of the well made films recently which deserves a watch. #SaifAliKhan @AlayaF___ @KubbraSait @nitinrkakkar @jackkybhagnani @poojafilms #SaifAliKhan is really very good in an interesting character that he plays. @AlayaF___ looks cute and is confident on screen. #Tabu makes sure to make you laugh several times in a short role. @KubbraSait is lovely. @kikusharda makes you go LOL in one scene. #JawaaniJaaneman Congrats to @nitinrkakkar for #JawaaniJaaneman. He has given superb direction to the film and it has success written all over it. Box Office Review coming up on @Koimoi soon.

Samina Shaikh @saminaUFshaikh

Watched #JawaaniJaaneman & found it super fun, of course an emotional connect to the entire story made so well! Tabu & Saif together are FUN! Alaya is so confident as a debutante & she's awesome throughout the movie! A good content for sure! Didn't get bored at all!

Monisha Advani @monishaadvani

After a villainous start in #Tanhaji, the supremely talented #SaifAliKhan is back with another infallible performance in #JawaaniJaaneman as the ultimate Daddy Cool ! Joined by the self assured debutant @AlayaF___ , make this your easy-breezy weekend watch!

Aditi Raval @aditiraval

In love with #SaifAliKhan ... funny one liners 90s songs charm add kare chhe movie ma and film will surely make you feel ki "Tabu Kyare aavshe?" #JawaaniJaaneman