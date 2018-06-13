Chicharito's fall from grace in England may not be a comfort for many, but as a Mexican player, he has more goals to his name than anyone else. The veteran of two World Cups will be looking to lead from the front as Mexico chase an elusive quarter-final berth. All eyes will be on Chicharito as he looks to break the 50 goal milestone for his country.
Name: Javier Hernández Balcázar
Age: 30
Date of Birth: June 1, 1988
Place of Birth: Guadalajara, Mexico
Position: Centre Forward
Height: 1.75m
Weight: 71kg
International Caps: 102
International Goals: 49
Shirt Number: 14
Current Club: West Ham United
2017/18 Season stats:
- Premier League: 8 goals, 1 assist in 28 games
- FA Cup: 0 goals, 0 assists in 2 games
Notable Achievements: Has scored the most number of goals for Mexico, with 49.