On Sunday, Virat Kohli made history by delivering a champion-worthy innings against Pakistan and securing India a win by six wickets. He gave all his fans, followers and citizens of India a great moment to rejoice and celebrate the masterclass sportsman that he is. From common citizens to popular names everyone took to their social media accounts to put out a note that celebrated Kohli and his iconic-ness. Several celebrities too did not shy away from lauding King Kohli for his great innings that will perhaps go down in history. Javed Akhtar too made sure to publicly appreciate the great cricketer.

Akhtar who is perhaps one of the most revered lyricists and writers of contemporary times was elated by Kohli's performance just like the rest of the world. The man who is known for his words took to his X account (previously known as Twitter) to put out an appreciation post for the fabulous cricketer. Akhtar's post was reflective of his admiration for Kohli.

Taking to X, the veteran lyricist wrote, "Virat Kohli , zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!!"

Virat Kohli , zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2025

Soon enough the comment section of the X post was filled with communal remarks against Javed Akhtar. Several netizens lashed out at him and mocked him. However, Akhtar did not sit back for a very long time and gave it back with his words to the trolls who tried putting him down.

An X user wrote, "'Javed, Babar ka baap Kohli hai, bolo, Jai Shree Ram" (Javed, Kohli is Babar's father, say Jai Shree Ram) to which Javed Akhtar replied, "Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay . Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai" (I will only say one thing that you are a lowly person and that you will die that way, You do not have any idea of what is one's love for their country).

Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay . Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2025

Another comment read, "Aaj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to" (Where has the sun risen from today, you might be very sad) the comment was a direct hint at if Akhtar was internally supporting Pakistan but the lyricist of course did not step back from giving a rather befitting reply to a man who questioned Akhtar's love for his country. He wrote, "Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay . Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai . Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin" (Son, when your father and grandfather are licking the shoes of the Englishman, then I was at Kala Paani fighting for freedom. In my veins there is the blood of those who love and sacrifice for the country and in your veins there is the blood of English servants. Don't forget this difference).

Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay . Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai . Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2025

Many have appreciated the fact that Akhtar took out the time to slam his trolls and show them their place, while others continue to troll the veteran screenwriter and lyricist. On Sunday, the fifth game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was played between India and Pakistan- a match that kept cricket lovers glued to the screen. India won the match by six wickets.