Javed Akhtar has been one of India's most prolific lyricists. Known for his way with words and weaving rhymes, the lyricist has won many accolades to his credit. He has also been vocal on issues and has never shied away from criticising the wrongs in our society.

The lyricist has now won the Richard Dawkins Award 2020, in a proud moment for Indians around the world. Javed Akhtar is the only Indian so far to have won the prestigious award given to only the best thinkers from various fields who uphold secular values and promote rational thought.

Javed Akhtar is known for his masterful writing. His songs have moved audiences to tears and made them dance in equal measure. The poet and lyricist has now become the recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award for, 'critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values'.

Bollywood's most well-known lyricist and poet, has won many accolades over the years. Javed Akhtar has been awarded the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, the Sahitya Akademi Award and is a 5-time winner of the National Film Awards. With such an intimidating list of credentials, he is now the only Indian to win this award.

Not just this, according to Shabana Azmi's tweet congratulating her husband, Richard Dawkins happens to be his hero. Previous recipients of the award include Bill Maher and Stephen Fry.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor also came forward to congratulate Javed Akhtar on this iconic moment.

Such marvellous news . Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu.To win an award from your Hero is the ultimate validation jaduakhtarhttps://www.ndtv.com/video/news/news/javed-akhtar-wins-richard-dawkins-award-550966 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 7, 2020

Knowing that Richard Dawkins has been your hero since you read 'The Selfish Gene', the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award must be extra special for you @Javedakhtarjadu Saab! It's a truly incredible honour! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/J5EXqP2I8g — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 7, 2020

Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu for standing tall in the face of injustice and adversity. You are shining example to us all. ??? #RichardDawkinsAward @AzmiShabana — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) June 7, 2020