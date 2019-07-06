India had a mixed start to their match against Sri Lanka as their opening bowlers produced contrasting spells. While Jasprit Bumrah was bowling as well as he usually does and strangling the batsmen with dot deliveries, his partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggled to maintain a decent line and length and got hit away for many boundaries.

Bumrah's testing line and extra pace and bounce created problems for the Lankan batsmen and dismissed their captain and key batsman Dimuth Karunaratne. He then seemed to get the wicket of Avishka Fernando as well but DRS saved the young talent from the emerald isle as the third umpire overturned the decision of his on-field colleague. However, Bumrah persisted with his good bowling and got a dangerous-looking Kusal Perera out with an in-coming delivery that he edged.

On the other end, Bhuvi remained inconsistent and wasn't able to pose much trouble to the Lankan batsman. Kohli decided to remove Kumar from the attack after his fourth over and brought Hardik Pandya in to the attack for the 10th over. Sri Lanka are 52/2.