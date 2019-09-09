After the disappointing campaign in the World Cup, heads have started to roll in West Indies cricket. Led by Jason Holder, West Indies were only able to win a single match and then were blanked by India in the following series back home. This has prompted the management to look at different leadership options.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have reportedly decided to sack Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite as skippers of ODI and T20I teams and have named Kieron Pollard as captain in limited-overs cricket. This was revealed after a report surfaced in Trinidad & Tobago Guardian, which said that the decision was taken by CWI Board of Directors on Saturday.

Pollard in, Holder, Brathwaite out

The report also suggests that Pollard was the name proposed by the selection committee and when the vote was taken, he got the support from six directors while the other six refrained from voting.

It needs to be mentioned here that the all-rounder has not been a regular member of the West Indies ODI team and last played an ODI in 2016. He was kept in the reserves for the 2019 World Cup and then featured in the T20Is against India.

As far as his career is concerned, the Mumbai Indians star has so far played in 101 ODIs, in which he has scored 2,289 runs at an average of 25.71 with three centuries and nine fifties. With the ball, he has picked up 50 wickets in this format.

He has been more prolific in the T20Is and has played 62 matches, scoring 903 runs at an average of 21.50 and has picked up 23 wickets. The next big target for West Indies will be the T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in Australia next year. They are the defending champions in the format but have had mixed results under the captaincy of Carlos Brathwaite, who took over the mantle after Darren Sammy.

Under Brathwaite, West Indies have played 30 T20Is in which they have won 11 and lost 17 T20Is. He had taken over as WI's T20I team after the departure of Sammy.