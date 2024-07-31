Remember Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya? The child actor who captivated us with his performance as young Rohit who grows up to become Hrithik Roshan, and later reprised his role in Krrish as the young superhero?

Apart from being part of several Bollywood films such as Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Ishq Vishq, Aetbaar featuring Mr Bachchan, Dosti featuring Akshay Kumar and even ventured into Hollywood with a role in Eat Pray Love alongside Julia Roberts. Over ⁠300 plus commercials and became the face of numerous advertising campaigns and iconic brands.

That talented young star is now Dr. Mickey Dhamejani, all grown up and making waves in a different arena. The child actor is now a distinguished Ophthalmologist and has specialised in Refractive cataract and Lasik surgeries, he holds many degrees such as MBBS, MS (Ophthalmology), FICO (London), and MRCS (Edinburgh).

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Dr Mickey D. Dhamejani spoke at length about changing his career path to an Ophthalmologist, whether he has treated celebs, and his advice to people who are glued to mobile, laptops for long hours. He also spoke about Jasmin Bhasin's cornea damage issue and gave precautionary advice.

Excerpts from the interview:

You started your journey as a child artist and now you are an eye specialist? Why the shift?

My grandfather was a doctor and both my parents are well educated and they wanted me to focus on my studies as they are aware of its importance. It was a bonus that I was always good at academics. When you are in your teens, you are neither a cute kid nor an adult so I decided that I should focus on my academics first and then we can always explore.

Have you always wanted to be an actor?

As a child, I may have not been so aware and just enjoyed working and the attention it brought. As I look back, I am sure, acting is something that came naturally to me. The amount of work I did and got at that time only affirms the same.

After your child actor stint with Hrithik Roshan, have you spoken to him after that?

So, after the shoot and screenings I haven't spoken much to Hrithik Sir, but have been in touch with Rakesh Roshan Sir. In fact, he advised Mom and me to continue with my studies after MBBS which was crucial advice when we had to make a decision; acting is something that is always there, sir had said.

Have you been offered other projects? And planning to make a comeback?

Yes, I have been receiving a few offers but I would choose only if it aligns with my vision

As an ophthalmologist did you also treat any celeb?

A handful yes, not at liberty to disclose names though!! (doctor-patient confidentiality).

We saw the recent case of Jasmin Bhasin a TV actor where she damaged her cornea due to lenses, what do have to advise as a doctor to youth and celebs who wear lenses for long hours?

Jasmin possibly had keratitis - inflammation of the corneas on which the lens sits. Long-term lens usage, sleeping in lenses that cuts off the oxygen supply vital for the corneas to function and remain crystal clear. If this pump mechanism is disturbed, the clear structure becomes whitish leading to blurry vision (it's like seeing through a foggy windscreen). People should take care and precautions when using lenses regularly or even better get a LASIK done. If you are using it as an accessory then use contacts with caution (not overuse)

As an eye doctor can you suggest how can one take care of their eyes due to the digital strain of seeing a laptop and mobile all day long?

Just follow the 20 20 20 rules:

After every 20 mins take a 20-second break from the screen and look 20ft apart. Maintaining Proper posture and room illumination adds value in the long run. Position Your Screen Correctly. Keep your screen about an arm's length (20-30 inches) away from your eyes Maintain the height: The top of your screen should be at or slightly below eye level. Ensure your workspace is well-lit to avoid glare and reflections on your screen Routine eye checks up with your eye doctor to ensure correct powers is vital

What next for you in terms of eye care facilities so that people can get rid of glasses?

Currently, my larger vision is to make India glass-free! I am practising in Mumbai but I wish to go and make advanced technologies in eye care available all over the country and not just concentrate on the big cities. The patients today understand the difference.I have had people (the ones who can afford it) come over to Mumbai just to get their laser vision correction done. It's a quick process and major care is to be taken at home, so one can even get it done over a weekend.

What kind of movies do you like to watch?

I love watching motivational and inspiring movies. Oppenheimer was the last that blew my mind in theatres. I also binge-watch Bollywood Rom coms

Lastly, can we see you in films, web shows anytime soon?

Fingers crossed.