One of the most popular sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah clocks 16 years today. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's first episode of the sitcom aired in 2008. As the show turned sixteen, the team of TMKOC celebrated this milestone with an event.

The cast of the show rejoiced as they danced and celebrated the milestone. Asit Modi gave a heartfelt speech and thanked the team for their endearing support. He also reminisced about the old and new cast.

The team also cut the cake and thanked the audience for their support for over 16 years.

Everyone was the new cast was there but during the cake cutting Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the show, wasn't present for the celebrations as he is presently in the USA (United States of America). However, he did a live interaction session with his fans on Instagram. While talking about 16 years of TMKOC, Dilip remembered old cast members.

'Has Jethalal also quit the show?': Fans worried over Dilip Joshi's absence from TMKOC's 16 years completion celebrations

Netizens wondered where Jethalal was as his absence raised eyebrows, wherein fans thought that he had also quit the show.

During his live telecast, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal remembered old cast members as show clocks 16 years.

"I still remember that day when Asit Bhai called me to his office for Jethalal's role. And after that conversation, we began shooting, and today, we have completed 16 years. I cannot believe that even today, we are receiving the same amount of love for the show," he said.

Dilip Joshi, seen as Jethalal in the sitcom, further remembered old cast members on the special occasion. "All those cast members who aren't with us now, I am missing them all in this celebration. I hope that they are all doing good."

For those who are unaware, actors Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, Neha Mehta, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Bhavya Gandhi, Raj Anadkat and more were a part of TMKOC in the past.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the longest-running TV shows in India. It is set at the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society and focuses on its members, who come from different backgrounds. It features Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Balwinder Singh Suri, Monaz Mevawalla and others.