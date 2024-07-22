Jasmin Bhasin's revelation of suffering corneal damage has shocked the nation. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress took to social media to share bandaged pictures of her eyes. In another picture she was seen breaking down. The actress has revealed undergoing corneal damage due to a lens mishap.

What went wrong

"I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was preparing. I don't know what exactly went wrong with my lens, but after wearing it, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually intensified. I wanted to see a doctor, but due to work commitments, I decided to participate in the event first and then visit the doctor, " she said.

Jasmin further explained, "I wore sunglasses during the event and the team helped me with handling things, as I couldn't see properly after a while. We went to an eye specialist late at night, who diagnosed me with corneal damage and placed bandages on my eyes." Soon after Bhasin made the revelation, industry people and her fans dropped in comments wishing her a speedy recovery.

Jasmin thanks Aly

And now, the Naagin actress has taken to social media to thank boyfriend Aly Goni for being her eyes, standing behind her and trying to make her smile. "Last few days were extremely difficult , feeling worst with excruciating pain and no vision . Thank you so much @alygoni for not just being with me 24*7 but also for being my eyes , trying to make me smile and forget pain and reciting duas for me every minute," she wrote sharing a video clip of the two together.

Jasmin and Aly Goni confessed their love for one another on Bigg Boss. Their love story remained one of the most adorable love stories to have happened in BB.