The oldest member of the Japanese imperial family and great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, Princess Yuriko passed away at the age of 101 in a Tokyo hospital on Friday, the Imperial Household Agency said.

After Princess Yuriko's death, there are just 16 members left in the imperial family, which has been dwindling under the 1947 Imperial House Law that requires female members to leave upon marriage to a commoner, reported Kyodo news agency.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba extended his condolences on Princess Yuriko's death. "I cannot help but feel saddened to hear of the loss. I extend my heartfelt condolences along with other Japanese citizens," said Ishiba.

Princess Yuriko, a member of Japan's former nobility, was hospitalised in March after suffering a mild stroke and aspiration pneumonitis. While receiving treatment, medical tests earlier this month revealed a decline in her cardiac and kidney functions.

Born in 1923, Princess Yuriko married Prince Mikasa, the youngest brother of Emperor Hirohito (posthumously Emperor Showa), in 1941 at the age of 18, following her graduation from the Gakushuin Women's Academy. Her husband passed away in 2016 at the age of 100 due to heart failure. The couple had five children, three sons and two daughters. Tragically, their sons, Princes Tomohito, Katsura, and Takamado, predeceased her, passing away in 2012, 2014, and 2002, respectively.

Princess Yuriko was quite active in public service and served as honorary vice president of the Japanese Red Cross Society. She was also the president of Imperial Gift Foundation Boshi-Aiiku-Kai, an organisation promoting maternal and child health, from 1948 until 2010.

Of her grandchildren, three granddaughters remain in the imperial family. However, two others, Princesses Noriko and Ayako, daughters of Prince Takamado, relinquished their imperial titles upon marrying commoners in 2014 and 2018.

