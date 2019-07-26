Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will fight it out against Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-final of the Daihatsu Yonex Japan Open 2019 on Friday, July 26. This will be the second encounter in five days between the duo after Sindhu lost to her Japanese counterpart at the recently concluded Indonesia Open final.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

PV Sindhu will look forward to seeking redemption for the loss at the Indonesia Open. She has been in good form in the recent past after having a bad patch throughout the year. But the 24-year-old Olympic silver medallist has not been able to win any title in this year. She survived a major scare against Japanese Aya Ohori in the second-round fixture as she had to win a hard-fought match. The score-board read 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 in favour of Sindhu. It will not be easy for Sindhu and she will definitely not make the mistakes she made against Yamaguchi in the last fixture.

On the other hand, Yamaguchi had a smooth ride in the tournament after defeating Sindhu in the final of the Indonesia Open. She will be hoping to repeat the game she played in the recently concluded tournament. The 22-year-old Japanese star was in sublime form against Sindhu as she totally dominated the game with aggressive gameplay. She did not let Sindhu any chance to capitalise on. But this time around it will not be that easy as Sindhu will be prepared for the test.

According to past records, Sindhu is the clear favourite to win the match but it will not be that easy for the Indian shuttler comparing their recent form.

The match between Akane Yamaguchi-PV Sindhu will take place as the tentatively after 10 AM according to IST.

TV listings and Live Streaming

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in India. Live streaming can be watched on Hotstar.